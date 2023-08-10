A bridesmaid who was dancing at a wedding ceremony quickly secured a yellow bag containing a couple's money

As the lady was dancing, a woman in white reached out towards the money bag, making the lady react

Many people who saw the quick reaction thanked her for not making the couple lose their party cash

A bridesmaid, who is also an aviator, was dancing with a couple when a lady suddenly made attempts to take the yellow bag beside her on the dancefloor.

The lady (@agyeiwaa.lina) quickly swung into action and protected the bag against the intrusion. Speaking further on the event on TikTok, the bridesmaid said the couple's party money was in the bag.

The bridesmaid secured the yellow bag containing the money. Photo source: @agyeiwaa.lina

Source: TikTok

Lady secures couple's wedding money

A part of her caption read:

"Even though i was dancing, i was protective over the couples money in the yellow bag."

Many people thanked the lady for securing the money the couple had been sprayed at the party. She said she was sure the party guest wanted to take the cash away.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mizboakye said:

"Me on mmy friend's wedding day, she laugh tire."

TooRich Adel said:

"I think she just wanted to Take a picture without the destruction of the bag."

_Maamepokuaa said:

"Very important paaa...mine got stolen on my wedding day hmmm."

akosuasika said:

"Me on my friends wedding…. Her family bore but her parents adopted me."

naafavor said:

"Always choose bridmaids who will protect u and ur things for, because on the day some tins u wouldn't see ,is ur bridesmaids who will caution u on it."

ekua__ey asked:

"Eei na where was she taking it to? You were very smart."

She replied:

"E Dey funny me sef."

Amonor 1 said:

"Who send her she think she dey smart."

Adepa Getty said:

"I had my mothers own tied on my wrist."

mizboakye said:

Mabel Hanson said:

"Me on my sisters wedding.... The money was in my armpit the whole time."

Source: Legit.ng