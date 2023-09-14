A heartwarming TikTok video of a woman who fell in love with a mechanic and his little daughter has captured the attention of many viewers

A touching video that has gone viral on TikTok told the story of a woman who found true love with a mechanic and his adorable daughter.

The video showed their beautiful relationship, showing how they enjoy spending time together, going on fun dates and sharing sweet moments.

The lady was ready to be with the man despite the fact that he has a child. Photo credit: TikTok/@tharianbuli

Source: TikTok

The woman also demonstrated her commitment and devotion to the man by tattooing his name on her hand, a permanent sign of their bond.

The video celebrated the joy and happiness that the couple shared, inspiring others to believe that love is a wonderful thing that can happen to anyone.

Legit is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit compiled some of the reactions below:

Nolynolz reacted:

"Wrong move nge tattoo."

Tzacaneyfortunate said:

"U were coming well until a tatoo."

Renz_Nthabs wrote:

"I hope that Tatoo won't be changed from wizzy to wizard anytime soon. Celebrate every milestone."

Fadzieharmony7 commented:

"Its all good except tatto part for me."

Rethabile:

"Respectfully ma'am...tattoo?"

Sheeco:

"Those complaining about the tattoo is it in your hands let everyone do whatever they want...its a beautiful love story."

After 3 years in UK, lady returns to Nigeria for roadside mechanic Boyfriend who sponsored her

Meanwhile, Legit earlier reported that a roadside mechanic, Segun, was overwhelmed with excitement as his girlfriend, whom he sponsored to the United Kingdom, returned after three years.

TikTok content creator Theo Ayoms, who helped with the reunion, shared the heartwarming video online.

When interviewed by Theo, the mechanic confirmed that he sponsored Ngozi's master's studies in the United Kingdom, which was supposed to be completed in about a year and a few months.

Source: Legit.ng