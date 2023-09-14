A TikTok video has revealed the deep grief felt by a female fan following the untimely demise of Nigerian singer Mohbad

The clip showed the girl collapsing in inconsolable pain while others attempted to provide comfort

This emotional reaction underscored the impact of Mohbad's untimely passing on the emotions of his devoted fans

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A devastated female fan has expressed profound sorrow over popular Nigerian singer, Mohbad's passing.

Despite attempts to console her, she collapsed on the floor, shedding uncontrollable tears.

Female fan in tears over Mohbad's death Photo credit: @morethangold/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Heartbreaking display of grief by Mohbad’s female fan

Her intense emotional reaction reflected the significant impact the singer had on her life while he was still alive.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She was seen crying uncontrollably as she rolled on the bare floor with tears falling from her eyes.

People around her thought she was going until she mentioned that she wouldn't mind leaving with the singer.

"This video made me cry. At first, I thought she was joking when she started crying but got scared when she said that", the caption on the video read.

Reactions as female fan cries painfully over Mohbad's death

The video struck a chord with numerous fans who are also grappling with the loss of Mohbad.

@Energy W queen wy reacted:

“I swear only mohbad death remove tears from my eyes.”

@imoneyslim said:

“Tears in my eyes heard about Mohbad. May God console his entire family.”

@Tommvversace reacted:

“I've been hit twice yesterday. Mohbad died, My best friend's sister died the same day filled with sadness.”

@AYISHI B3STIEO commented:

“Dey for take iPhone 6 users make dem leave mohbad for us.”

@BbyRiRi said:

“Naira Marley should tell us what he did to Mohbad.”

@BURRNA commented:

“Lol Wetin do this one loga stand up joor him family no do reach this one Abeg.”

@kenny BTC reacted:

“I swear this girl worth it because it really pain everyone even me sef dey cry about this mohbad.”

@Stevestxx reacted:

“I couldn't withold the tears till it drop from my eyes. This guy songs dey motivate me bk then till now. Rest on mohbad.”

@OG Ayo S reacted:

“If I've ever cried for any artist then it's Mohbad.”

Watch the video below:

Girl who predicted Mohbad's death in 2022

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman with the handle @debbie_goddez in November 2022, took to Instagram to share her dream about MohBad's untimely demise.

Expressing her concern, she commented under his post and prayed death would not take him at a young age. At the time, the lady said she had a dream where she saw his life cut short untimely and she quickly launched intercessory prayers against it.

Despite the hopes and prayers of his fans, MohBad's life was tragically cut short on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. The news of his death sent shockwaves through the music industry and left his followers in mourning. Netizens, who had witnessed Debbie's prediction, were left astounded by the accuracy of her dream.

Source: Legit.ng