A Nigerian lady shared her experience with her landlord, who unexpectedly increased her house rent by 150 percent

In a now-viral video, she disclosed that she used to pay N1.2 million until he suddenly increased the rent to N3.2 million

Following the outrageous increase, the lady immediately packed her bags and moved out, returning to her father's house in Port Harcourt

A young lady in Nigeria has narrated what happened after her landlord raised the cost of her accommodation.

She explained that the new amount demanded was far higher than what she had been paying before.

Tenant returns to Port Harcourt home as rent increases to N3.2 million. Photo credit: @Pelumi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady relocates after landlord increased her rent

The sudden increment left her with little choice but to make immediate plans to leave the property.

She later put up a video showing the process of moving out of her rented apartment.

The clip gained attention online and caused many people to comment on her situation.

Identified on TikTok as @Pelumi, she posted a clip of her relocation and explained why she decided to vacate the apartment.

She stated that her previous rent was N1.2 million but the landlord suddenly pushed it up to N3.2 million .

Faced with that increase, she chose to return to a house in Port Harcourt that belonged to her father.

She mentioned that her father was a landlord himself and had constructed a room there specifically for her, which she considered ideal.

She also expressed disbelief at the level of increment and questioned how landlords in Lagos expected tenants to manage such demands.

The video showed her packing and leaving the rented accommodation to Port Harcourt.

She lamented that the increase represented 150 percent of the former amount, which she found unreasonable.

Massive increase in house rent forces lady back to family house. Photo credit: @Pelumi/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Rather than continue with the tenancy, she opted to move back to her family home.

In her words:

"Going back to the house that my father built for me cause my landlord decided to increase my rent from N1.2 million to N3.2 million. Na once I remember say my papa na landlord for Port Harcourt and he built me the room of my dreams, lmao. Anyways the way Lagos landlords are moving left these days, why would you increase rent by 150% do you think we’re picking money from the ground? Abeg o."

Reactions as lady shares experience with landlord

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@promzy's cakes said:

"Nnem u get this kind house and room u leave am go lent shaa if I get this kind Manson oooh if I leave na my husband house straight."

@ODINAKA CFC commented:

"Welcome home baby Lagos landlords are moving mad."

@VicKee said:

"e self oh I dey very close to remembering. Na my mental health go suffer am if I go house but I no get choice. Money no dey."

@vennisa said:

"Wooooo last last there is love at home ooo."

@O L A M I D E added:

"Guyyyyy. I moved fast to my father’s second house I went from tenant to landlady."

See the post below:

Lady laments over salary increment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady said she came back from the market only to receive a letter from her landlord's lawyers.

In the letter, she was informed that her house rent had been increased from N1 million to N1.8 million.

Source: Legit.ng