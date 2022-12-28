A young lady has gone online to share a video of how she is using hair hairdressing skill to feed herself abroad

Many people who saw how she wheeled her mobile "shop" from one street to another prayed for her success

At the beginning of the viral video, the lady danced before setting out to braid an oyinbo lady's hair

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

A short video shared by a hardworking lady, @jennifera271, based in France has shown how she has been hustling hard with her hairdressing skill to make money.

At the beginning of the clip, the lady sat down with photos of different hair styles pasted on a cardboard she held as a form of advert.

People prayed for the hardworking lady's success. Photo source: TikTok/@jennifera271

Source: UGC

Black hairdresser abroad

Seconds into the video, she could be seen braiding an oyinbo lady's hair as many people gathered around her in amazement.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

At a point, she moved from one place to another, with her tools in a wheelbarrow. There are videos on her page showing her styling different people.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 100 comments with over 30,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user8456285536169 said:

"God bless your hustle and make you big AMEN."

Temitope Olubunmi311 said:

"May God bless you beyond measures."

mercy4p3 said:

"God bless your hustle dear."

lawaldelilat said:

"May God bless you. I love this."

user7214827767171 said:

"May God bless your hustle in Jesus name amen."

Kosisochukwu said:

"Keep on waxing strong dear."

Andra Hardy said:

"God remember ur hustle and smile at u before the year ends.one more blessing won't spoil anything."

user7390871999912 said:

"Wow god bless u sis, even if this small business am okay i should just see way to there."

Nigerian hairdresser showed off skill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a creative Nigerian lady, @hairbyire, who works as a hairdresser, amazed many people online with her braiding skill.

In a video that has gone viral, she was able to replicate the kind of hair her customer had on her phone as a sample.

Making a short TikTok video, she clapped her hands to reveal how her customer looked after the person's hair was worked on.

Source: Legit.ng