A Nigerian lady living in Canada is in tears after losing her expensive Samsung phone, which she bought N280k

The lady, Mia Mirabilis, said she lost the phone at work and that the person who stole it switched off immediately

Mia said she cried when the phone got lost, and she reported it to the authorities at work, but it could not be recovered

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Nigerian lady lost her Samsung phone a few months after relocating to Canada.

The lady, Mia Mirabilis, said she bought the phone for N280k in March before relocating to Canada.

The Samsung phone was stolen when the lady was at work. Photo credit: TikTok/@mia_mirabilis and Getty Images/Ar Ducha Misfa'i.

Source: UGC

Unfortunately for Mia, the phone was stolen from her while she placed it in a cart where she works.

The thief who stole the phone immediately switched it off because Mia called the number and it entered voice mail.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Thieves steal Nigerian lady's phone in Canada

Mia said she reported the matter to the authorities where she worked, but they were unable to retrieve the phone.

She cried profusely because she hadn't used the phone for long after she bought it and it was whisked away by the thief.

Mia has, however, bought another phone, and she has posted a video explaining what happened to her followers on TikTok.

She advised those planning to relocate to Canada not to lose their guards and to keep their things properly.

Some TikTok users asked if there are thieves in Canada as well.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady loses her phone in Canada

@TheNiyiRichardGuy said:

"So sorry about that dear."

@user7882816503086 said:

"The story choke, but is good to be back."

@Akorede Olawale said:

"Oh sorry about that dear."

@Celebrityplumber commented:

"Your phone got stolen! Abi na you go loose guard."

@AREMO said:

"Thank God you were not stolen. I’m coming to Canada soon too by God's grace."

@Olea asked:

"Dem dey steal for Canada too?"

White man exposes yahoo boy

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a white man exposed a yahoo boy who attempted to dupe him.

The white man posted a video detailing how he exposed the man and tracked him down to Lagos.

The man said the yahoo boy's number started with the dialling code 234, which indicated he was from Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng