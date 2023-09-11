A white man has exposed a Yahoo boy who messaged him on WhatsApp intending to dupe him by posing as a woman

The man, Chad Huber, was contacted by the Yahoo boy who sent him messages and pictures of a beautiful lady

The Yahoo boy was asking for his account number, promising him N1.5 million as a share of some deal

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A Yahoo boy attempted to dupe a white man, but it turned out that the man was very smart.

The white man, Chad Huber, shared a video of his conversation with the Yahoo boy who posed as a woman to scam him.

The yahoo boy trying to dupe the white man was located in Ikoyi, Lagos. Photo credit: TikTok/@chadhuber.

Source: TikTok

The Yahoo boy contacted the man, saying he would like to share the proceeds of a deal with him. He asked Chad to send him his account details to get a share of N1.5 million from the deal he spoke about.

White man tracks yahoo boy to Ikoyi, Lagos

He sent Chad some female photos, telling him they had met at a place called Club 9.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Chad rode along with the Yahoo boy, even though he already knew the person's intention.

Also, he said the country code of the phone number, 234, revealed to him that the person's intention may not be pure. Nigeria's dialling code is 234.

Chad was able to expose the Yahoo boy's actual location, which is Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria, and even the screen size of the device he was using. After tracking him to Nigeria, the man called the Yahoo boy 'mumu.'

Watch the video below:

Reactions as white man exposes Yahoo boy

@Mr.Blacksmith said:

"As I see +234 I just begin dey laugh."

@SteveO commented:

"This one was a little more aggressive."

@Kiki said:

"Guy, the country code. Why did I expect it? Omo, we're trying."

@Zakiyah asked:

"But how do they get your number though? Because this happened to me too."

Oyinbo man catches Yahoo boy

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a white man who has a master's degree in homeland security said he helped one of his followers, who a Yahoo boy (fraudster) wanted to scam.

To track the person down, the man sent an email saying he was to give the person US government money.

The supposed scammer asked the man to pay through Bitcoin or Apple gift card.

As a way to get the scammer's details, the white man tricked him into believing there was free US money waiting for him The Yahoo boy's location was caught when he clicked on a link he thought was to process the money.

Source: Legit.ng