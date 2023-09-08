"We Started Dating in 2019": Man and His Wife Post Inspiring Video, Share Story of Their Humble Beginning
- A man who met his girl in 2019 has ended up getting married to her after four years of dating and a romantic relationship
- Precisely in 2021, the man proposed marriage to his woman, asking her to spend the rest of her life with him, and she said yes
- The lady, Pretty Chichi, told the story of their relationship in a TikTok video that has gone viral and inspired many
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed, not misinformed - Digital Citizenship & Online Etiquette Workshop - FREE Watch on Facebook Live or Zoom Aug 31, 12pm - REGISTER
A man has married a lady he met in 2019, and they have posted a video to show how they started.
In the video, the couple showed how they started their relationship in a humble way but stuck with each other for four years.
The video was posted by Pretty Chichi, who called it their "love story," and it inspired many people who saw it.
"He collected my phone number": Lady marries man she met through her friend, welcomes beautiful twin children
In 2021, after being together for three years, the man took the next step and asked Chichi to marry him.
PAY ATTENTION: FREE Webinar on Media Literacy Aug 31, 12pm by Legit.ng, LEAP Africa, and YDOS 2023 - REGISTER
Lady weds man after four years of dating
Now, they have tied the knot, and she also included photos of the wedding in the video she posted.
Her friends and followers on TikTok took to the comment section to wish them well and shower them with congratulatory messages.
Watch the video below:
TikTok users react to wedding video
@Xavier said:
"Congrats I tap from your blessing."
@Young Doc said:
"Congratulations pretty. I'm next. I tap with faith."
@user1200704126202 commented:
"Got engaged in 343 restaurants."
@joicebae said:
"This was just supposed to be my love story not until February 21st 2023 when we checked our genotype, but thank God I found a soulmate asap."
Lady who is doctor celebrates her husband who is also a doctor, says she is thankful to meet him in school
@Amara commented:
"I started 2018 but e don end. Congratulations."
@NJONI M BASIL said:
"Honestly I wish my own would be like this. But it is like am the bad person because I don't understand people that an meeting."
Man and his new wife welcome twin
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady married a man to whom she initially refused to give her phone number.
The man said the man got her number from her friend, who gave it out by force.
They would later get married, and they welcomed twin babies.
Source: Legit.ng