A man who met his girl in 2019 has ended up getting married to her after four years of dating and a romantic relationship

Precisely in 2021, the man proposed marriage to his woman, asking her to spend the rest of her life with him, and she said yes

The lady, Pretty Chichi, told the story of their relationship in a TikTok video that has gone viral and inspired many

A man has married a lady he met in 2019, and they have posted a video to show how they started.

In the video, the couple showed how they started their relationship in a humble way but stuck with each other for four years.

The couple wedded each other after dating for four years. Photo credit: TikTok/@chibaby12347.

Source: TikTok

The video was posted by Pretty Chichi, who called it their "love story," and it inspired many people who saw it.

In 2021, after being together for three years, the man took the next step and asked Chichi to marry him.

Lady weds man after four years of dating

Now, they have tied the knot, and she also included photos of the wedding in the video she posted.

Her friends and followers on TikTok took to the comment section to wish them well and shower them with congratulatory messages.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to wedding video

@Xavier said:

"Congrats I tap from your blessing."

@Young Doc said:

"Congratulations pretty. I'm next. I tap with faith."

@user1200704126202 commented:

"Got engaged in 343 restaurants."

@joicebae said:

"This was just supposed to be my love story not until February 21st 2023 when we checked our genotype, but thank God I found a soulmate asap."

@Amara commented:

"I started 2018 but e don end. Congratulations."

@NJONI M BASIL said:

"Honestly I wish my own would be like this. But it is like am the bad person because I don't understand people that an meeting."

Man and his new wife welcome twin

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady married a man to whom she initially refused to give her phone number.

The man said the man got her number from her friend, who gave it out by force.

They would later get married, and they welcomed twin babies.

Source: Legit.ng