A man posed in many photographs with a lady who looked smallish, and their video caught people's attention on TikTok

In the video, the man, Clinton Yeboa, posed in different positions with the lady named Vida, joking that she cheated on him

Clinton had earlier clarified to Legit.ng that he and Vida are not dating but that he is taking care of her as a philanthropist

A man posted a video in which he posed in photographs with a smallish lady, and they have gone viral.

In the video, which was posted by Clinton Yeboa, he and the smallish lady named Vida are pictured in different positions.

The man posed in cute photos, and they went viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@bonesmantv.

Source: TikTok

Clinton stated that Vida nearly broke his heart after saving another person's number in her phone as "My Love."

Many people knew that Clinton was joking because he had earlier told Legit.ng in an interview that he and Vida were not dating.

Clinton had said they are not dating

Clinton, who is a philanthropist, had said he was just taking care of Vida, who is physically challenged.

Legit.ng spoke to Clinton, and he reaffirmed that he was joking but said he is building a house for Vida, who still needs help. He said he is raising funds to help Vida.

He said:

"I'm trying to raise funds to support the building I am building for her. I am building a house for her."

Many who saw the video took to the comment section to appreciate Clinton for taking good care of Vida and also for making her happy all the time.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of man and diminutive lady

@Suleman Awuku said:

"Aawwww! You are making this lady feel like a princess. You get good heart."

@chimezie nwosu commented:

"As you make that girl happy God who made heaven and eart will bless you."

@user90205579430461 said:

"Looking good. Sister vida is a marriage material."

