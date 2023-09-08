A Nigerian mum who had quintuplets has shared a heartwarming video of them celebrating their 5th birthday at orphanage homes

The mum and her five kids visited different orphanages to share gifts and joy with the less privileged children

The video showed them arrivin weg in a car and carrying the presents they brought for the orphans

A touching video has emerged online of a Nigerian mother who gave birth to five beautiful babies at once and decided to celebrate their 5th birthday.

The mother and her quintuplets, who wore matching outfits, visited several orphanage homes in their area to spread happiness and generosity with the children who had no families.

The mother captured the moment they were in orphanage home. Photo credit: TikTok/@chidinmaamaechi34

The video captured when they stepped out of their car and brought out the gifts they had prepared for the orphans.

Many social media users who watched the video expressed their delight and prayed they could have something similar in their lifetime.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered thousands of views and likes on TikTok.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the veracity of the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

User6933846108046 reacted:

"I am trying to get this happiness but it has still failedwateva i did God am Sorry."

Giftnbari said:

"Happy birthday my lovely baby."

Comfycosy wrote:

"CongratulationsI for your family Ma God will provide Worry you anything you and your family want in your life."

Therealronas04 commented:

"God please bless me. I tap from this blessing."

Plesh39:

"I tap from this Blessings. Very big congrats to you."

Chiomaokeh:

"Congratulations dear this is my wish oh God.... I tap into your blessing good mother."

Source: Legit.ng