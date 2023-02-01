A video shared by a Nigerian mother captures the beautiful moment a girl went down the stairs to help her twin brother up

In the video, the little girl was spotted holding the hands of her twin brother firmly while climbing the staircase

According to their mother, she loves the bond her twin kids share and she wants that kind of love among her siblings

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian mother has melted hearts online after sharing a sweet video of her little daughter moving down the staircase to help her twin brother.

The twin kids displayed their love and bond in the viral clip and netizens wished such love to be seen in their families.

Twin kids display love for each other Photo Credit: @sommwhiteorganics/TikTok

Source: UGC

In the video, the little girl noticed that her little brother had a hard time climbing the staircase and she rushed down to hold his hand as their moved up together.

They wore their school uniforms and climbed the staircase while holding onto each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Their mother narrated that after picking them up from school, the little boy walked halfway the staircase and stopped.

The moment his twin sister turned and noticed he was not coming, she climbed down immediately to grab his hands and make sure he was moving with her.

In her words:

"I love the bond between this two. So I picked them up from school, getting to the stairs the boy walked halfway and stopped his sister turned and noticed he was not coming, she had to climb down to him come. I couldn’t capture when she was going down, this is the kind of love I want among siblings."

Social media reactions

@Mrs PJ commented:

"God please bless me with twins."

@user5313499860377 reacted:

"The girl dey guide her brother like the mother."

@Juliana Atta-Mensah replied:

"No matter how young a lady is she can still take care of her family."

@STACY commented:

"Awwwwwwwwwn this is beautiful keep growing up in Love wisdom knowledge and understanding."

@Asa nnewi said:

"Cuties. I have a twin brother too. Am taking good care of him."

@JoesenNailedIt said:

"The girl is hard."

@Progress Amarachi3 wrote:

"Girls are always sweet and caring."

@Mirabel12David added:

"Girls are always smarter."

Watch the video below:

Twin kids imitate granddad in funny clip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the video of two kids imitating the way their grandfather walks has gained over 13 million views on TikTok. The video was posted by 4sunshine Baby who said the kids were left with their grandfather recently.

In the short clip which lasted just 8 seconds, the two children followed their grandfather closely. The old man walked in a bent position, so the children found it interesting to copy and walk like him. Of course, they were able to copy him perfectly and followed him all through in the company of a dog.

People who have come across the video describe it as funny and cute. The video was captioned: "These two little guys have been together with grandpa recently, and today they even have the same pace." At the moment, the video has received over 261k like clicks and more than 3000 comments.

Source: Legit.ng