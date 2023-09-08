A man and woman who met in 2013 have finally tied the knot, and a video telling their love story has gone viral

In the video, it was revealed that the couple had been together for ten years, and they stayed true to each other without a breakup

To make the inspiring love story more impressive, the couple has been blessed with beautiful twin babies

A lady and man who fell in love while in the university have wedded each other.

The couple, identified as Reuben and Trudy, went to the same school where they met in 2013.

After getting married, the couple has been blessed with twins. Photo credit: TikTok/@3dconsult_touch.

Source: TikTok

Their love story, which kicked off ten years ago, resulted in a marriage which was consummated in 2021.

The story has inspired many hearts on TikTok because of how the couple stayed faithful to each other without pathing ways.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Couple blessed with twins

After they married, their union was blessed with the gift of twin babies. Photos showing their humble beginning were also included in the video.

The video also shows when they got wedded and how the man shed tears of joy.

The video was posted on TikTok by @3dconsult_touch. They wrote:

"Reuben and Trudy’s Love Story and their journey is a very inspiring one. It all started in 2013 at the University of Ghana, Legon. Fast forward to 2021, they got married and here they are now, still counting their blessings and naming them one by one."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of couple who have been together for ten years

@Nic said:

"Beautiful family. I tap into these blessings of grace and favour."

@Sandy commented:

"In his own time he makes things beautiful. May the lord bless your new home."

@aliciakyes said:

"Anybody....it is a matter of trusting the process."

@dudesky said:

"Love is a beautiful word."

Couple reunite after eight months

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady moved to the UK to reunite with her husband.

The lady waited for eight months after their wedding before she could be with her husband.

It was a moment of joy when she landed in the UK and she was welcomed by her sweetheart.

Source: Legit.ng