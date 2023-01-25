A video is currently trending on social media as it shows the interior of a woman's elaborate walk-in closet

In the video, the room is seen with different shelves containing shoes, bags, clothes and perfumes

The blogger who posted the video claims it belongs to the daughter of the former governor of Zamfara state

When it comes to fashion and style, some women do not compromise on their tastes and just how many fashion items are too much.

A video shared by @limelittetv captured the inside of a woman's walk-in closet that screams riches.

Photos of lady's walk-in closet. Credit: @limelittetv

Source: Instagram

In the video, the room which has been converted into a closet houses multiple expensive designer bags as well as shoes, clothes and perfumes.

From the setting, it is glaring the items pictured in the room are worth millions of naira.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to woman's expensive wardrobe

While the blogger claimed the closet belongs to the daughter of the former governor of Zamfara state, there are some who have debunked the claim.

Check out some comments below:

_________sya:

"Alaye if you get money you go do this kind thing nah normal for woman."

symply_gifty:

"This is a normal walk in closet for an average Nigerian women .. nothing special here."

lovely_collection_hairs:

"But it’s the daughter not the father, secondly it doesn’t have to be the father’s money. Even some people that r not even government can have such belongings nau."

blestq:

"Wait na she be governor ? Wetin be una problem? It’s possible her husband is even far richer than her dad. Make una dey calm down."

dammyola33:

"Even people who their father is not into politic can afford more than this. Why are people like this. So bcus the city is ravage with bandit his daughter shud die. People with their wrong mentality."

Mixed reactions trail photos of lady's blue dress online order

Sometimes, you get nothing like what you ordered online and sometimes, you get it but not the fitting you envisaged.

This appears to be the case for a lady who ordered a dress online.

The look which comprised a blue top and a blue/white skirt got her order quite all right, but it didn't sit on her as flattering as it looked on the model.

Source: Legit.ng