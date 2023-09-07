A heart-warming video of a mum and her daughter celebrating the latter’s graduation day has warmed hearts on TikTok

The video showed the mum waiting for her daughter in a car outside the school and as soon as the daughter opened the door, the mum hugged her with joy and showered her with cash

The mum also surprised her daughter with new clothes and joined her in spraying money to express how proud she was of her achievement

A touching video that captured the emotional moment between a mum and her daughter on the day of the daughter’s graduation has become a viral sensation on TikTok.

The clip, which has been viewed over a thousand times, showed the mum waiting eagerly for her daughter in a car outside the school premises.

As soon as the daughter stepped out of the school gate and opened the car door, the mum embraced her with a huge smile and started to throw cash on her as a sign of congratulations.

The mum also revealed that she had bought new clothes for her daughter as a graduation gift and joined her in tossing money in the air to show how happy and proud she was of her daughter’s accomplishment.

Prettysummer said:

"Another day to cry with strangers I met on this app, big congratulations to u boo."

LadyB reacted:

"I'm tearing for those of us that don't have such opportunities may heaven help us to be a better parents to our kid."

FavyomaG8 wrote:

"I almost cried watching this Becos my mum is dead and am graduating next month also congratulations dear."

Queen Mona:

"For the sake of my mom I must graduate."

Olamide6373:

"Congratulations pray my mum live to witness this. May god bless all mothers in the world."

