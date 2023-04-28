A lady who is graduating from university has declared that she will still be a housewife despite her degree

She posted a video on TikTok which showed when she walked elegantly to the graduation ceremony

The young graduate's blunt declaration has made the video go viral, as many people in the comment section agreed with her

A university graduate has declared that despite her degree, she will still become a housewife.

In a video posted by @nano_languza, the lady was seen walking confidently and elegantly to her graduation ceremony.

The lady said she would still be a housewife despite her degree. Photo credit: TikTok/@nano_languza.

Source: TikTok

Video of elegant university graduate goes viral

The young lady, who was beautifully dressed in her graduation gown and high-heeled shoes, said people should not allow her degree to fool them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Her bold declaration and the fact that she made it on her graduation day left many people stunned.

Meanwhile, multiple reactions have trailed the video after she posted it on TikTok. The video has received 1.1 million views.

While some agreed with her, others said educated women should be independent.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Shortcake said:

"The way you make walking in those shoes effortlessly. Be a housewife you are too elegant for hard labour."

@Troy.malange commented:

"If this isn’t me."

@Tigiblues said:

"Say it out loud honey, having my masters still want to be a housewife."

@boitumelomotaung34 said:

"It's the hair for me."

@55 said:

"We just getting these degrees to pass time."

@Unique commented:

"Saving this sound to use on my graduation day."

@Jane said:

"I’m going to need this sound in a couple of months."

@Jesus Lover commented:

"The degree is for wall deco for our home."

Nigerian medical doctor searches for job

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who is a medical graduate was seen looking for a job.

She visited three different hospitals seeking to submit her documents and application. She succeeded in submitting in only one hospital.

A video she posted on TikTok went viral and drew mixed reactions. Some people said they did not know that doctors look for work like other graduates.

Source: Legit.ng