A photographer covering an event picked a plate containing chunks of meat and walked away with it

When he picked up the plate of meat, an usher at the event chased after him with the aim of collecting it back

The video of the moment went viral on several social media platforms, with many people saying it was hilarious

An event photographer has gone viral on social media because he picked meat from a tray during a ceremony.

The photographer, Amusan Films, was doing his job at the event when he saw meat and decided to eat some.

The photographer started eating the meat immediately he took the plate. Photo credit: TikTok/@iamamusan.

In a video he posted, which has ballooned on other platforms, the man grabbed one plate containing chunks of meat.

He went close to the tray with his camera, pretending to be filming the tray of meat at close range.

Amusan suddenly grabbed one of the plates on the tray and started moving away.

Photographer causes stir after grabbing meat at an event

The lady who was looking after the tray of meat was alarmed at the behaviour and she decided to chase after the photographer.

She could not retrieve the meat plate because the photographer had already started eating from it.

The funny video has elicited hilarious reactions from social media users.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of photographer who took meat at wedding

@PRINZY said:

"Every time food no dey reach cameraman."

@Emeka. J. said:

"Amuson, I talk am say na you be that."

@NOSKY commented:

"I go buy camera tomorrow. Work don start."

@Cherish Diamonds said:

"Some people sef! Why was she going to call him back? To do what na?! Return the food?"

@starry said:

"Correct guy, no dull moment, he understood the assignment."

@royal heritage said:

"Those caterers are fond of not giving photographers food."

Photographer removes lady from wedding photos

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a photographer intentionally removed a lady from all photos during her sister's wedding.

The man said he was hired to cover the event and had been at the venue since Friday for the bridal shower.

The photographer decided to take revenge on the bride's sister, who was in charge of food and who did not give him anything to eat.

