A kind photographer recently put smiles on the faces of a beautiful market woman and her children

A video showed the photographer secretly taking a photo of the woman who sat with her children at her stall

After taking the photo and printing it out, he walked majestically to the family and presented it to them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A photographer has been hailed on social media after showing off his recent act of love towards a family.

The talented photographer identified as @oacthecreator on Instagram saw a market woman sitting at her stand with her children and he thought it wise to surprise them.

Photographer takes unaware photo of market woman Photo credit: @oacthecreator

Source: Instagram

In the video, he stood at one corner to take a perfect photo of the family which he printed out and took to them.

As soon as they sighted the photo, their faces lit up with joy as they took turns passing the photo to one another to take a glance.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The mother's reaction melted hearts as she smiled broadly while taking a very deep look at the photo. She was truly in awe.

Social media reactions

@thecolourfulwoman said:

"So beautiful. Day went bad but this got me smiling."

@theajebutter commented:

"Love this!"

@opemidimeji_xo stated:

"So beautiful lowkey while watching I was hoping you took the brother while showing his sister the picture his joy alone. Well done bro."

@laidematthews remarked:

"So beautiful."

@miss_buhkie noted:

"You bad no worry."

@adura.__ stated:

"God bless you for putting smile on people face."

Watch the video below:

Talented photographer takes photo or African woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who is a photographer has sold one of her works for N225,000 at OpenSea, and she took to Twitter to share her story. According to the lady identified as Okereke Nmesoma, the work which was collaboratively done with Lucas Ugonna was sold at 0.19 Eth, an equivalent of N225,000.

The photograph which is called "The Beauty of an African woman" showcases a beautiful African lady with shiny black skin. In the nice photo, the lady was holding a globe, showing the map of Africa.

Sharing her success story, @Nddy_1759 wrote: "The beauty of an African woman which speaks on the power and beauty of an African Woman has been collected by @MLBinWA. Thank you for believing in me and supporting me ♥️✨✨ I’m very grateful!!" NFTs have become a goldmine for talented artists and photographers and there has been a surge in sales by young people who have taken advantage of it.

Source: Legit.ng