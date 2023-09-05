A TikTok video of a young lady who received a hilarious voice note from her little brother has gone viral

The boy sang with enthusiasm as he begged his sister to send him some money, even though it was only N1500

The amusing voice note in a short clip has touched many people who urged the sister to at least give him some cash to appreciate her only brother

A young lady has shared a video on TikTok that has gone viral for its hilarious content.

The video showed her listening to a voice note from her little brother, who was trying to persuade her to send him some money.

Younger brother sings to pass a message. Photo credit: TikTok/@true_sophiie2

The boy did not simply ask for the money but sang a catchy song with his lyrics and melody.

He told his sister that he loved her very much but also needed some cash, even though it was only N1500.

Whatsapp chat from brother to sister leaks

He said he was her only brother and he deserved some appreciation.

The voice note was so funny and charming that many people who watched the video commented that the boy’s creativity and sincerity moved them.

They advised the sister to at least send him some money to reward him for his musical talent and sweet gesture.

Legit.ng is yet to independently confirm the claims in the video.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Babe637373 reacted:

"Na because of 2k he drop album?"

Prynse vyce said:

"Sapa out here unlocking talents."

U_genevieveee:

"Adele is shaking right now."

Paul Ukay commented:

"When I heard my love…i knew BILLING WAS definitely involved."

Sherubawon:

"Cos na me be your brother"

ori _mi_dara:

"He even gave you price, from 1500 to 500.. the boy try abeg, that song is too much for just 1500."

Queen Ruvi:

"The song is very negotiable &S8pls even if it 1000 send it abeg dis guys is guy talented rush now ohh before dis g hit d studio."

True sophiie:

"He should hit the studio so he can send me money too."

Runningfromaliens:

"Started laughing when I heard the 'hellouuU'"

Holly midey:

"Cause na me be your brother."

Tori:

"The part where he said "cos na me be your brother" made me laugh so hard."

Source: Legit.ng