A Nigerian woman has received accolades from netizens on TikTok after showing off her new school building

While sharing the video via her account, she recounted how she got served an unexpected quit notice

Netizens who came across her inspiring story on TikTok took turns congratulating her on her new building

A Nigerian woman identified as @usergagav on TikTok has documented her school-building project from start to finish.

She began the journey months ago in May 2023 after receiving short quit notice to move from her rented place.

Proprietress builds fine school after getting served quit notice Photo credit: @usergagav/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman successfully completes building project

With the help of God, she completed the school project and her happiness knew no bounds.

She congratulated herself on the remarkable accomplishment while sharing a video of her new school building.

She wrote:

“Started this journey MAY 2023 when I was given quick notice to move and God did it. Big congratulations to me and Gagas school.”

20-year-old lady becomes latest landlady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady has achieved her dream of building a house and becoming a landlady at a young age. The lady posed in front of the finished building with her family as she held a title document.

In a TikTok video shared by her sister (@everythinglabam0), the lady even walked around the compound to show her happiness. When some people doubted her, @everythinglabam0 released another clip to prove she owned the house at age 20.

Netizens who saw more video proofs rushed to her comment section to celebrate her win. They hoped to have the same achievement.

Source: Legit.ng