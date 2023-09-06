A lady boarded an aeroplane from Lagos state to Ibadan, Oyo state, paying only N6,500 for the ticket

The lady, Tomisin Oyerinde, posted a video on TikTok to share her experience flying with Green Africa Airline for N6,500

Tomisin said she booked the flight online and that it was her first flight experience, which she described as enjoyable

A lady was happy to discover a cheap Nigerian domestic flight that cost only N6,500.

The lady, Tomisin Oyerinde, said she flew from Lagos to Ibadan.

The lady paid only N6,500 for a flight from Lagos to Ibadan. Photo credit: TikTok/@theupperdimpledgirl and Getty Images/Bloomberg and Aaron Foster.

Source: TikTok

After the flight, Tomisin took to TikTok to share her experience flying with the Green Africa Airline.

Tomisin said she booked the flight online, filled the necessary papers and paid for the flight ticket before going to the airport.

Cheap domestic flight tickets in Nigeria

She said it was her first flying experience and described it as completely enjoyable and worth it.

Tomisin showed when the aeroplane took off in Lagos and when she landed in Ibadan.

Legit.ng spoke to Tomisin, and she confirmed that the N6,500 flight from Lagos to Ibadan was real.

Her words:

"Yes, it’s real. The service was good. It was like every plane service. There are no hidden charges. The price covers luggage up to 7kg. Anything heavier than that will attract extra cost."

Many TikTok users who reacted to Tomisin's video said they have also flown with the same airline.

Watch the video below:

Cheap Lagos to Ibadan flight stirs reactions online

@Mizsdebbie said:

"Yea, this is true. I was so scared to board o. But it was a smooth flight. I feel they just want to draw attention to that airline though."

The_Vibrant_1 reacted:

"Make them do Lagos to Ilorin I won check something."

@pheminasky said:

"I dey go Ibadan tomorrow. At least me self go enter plane."

Source: Legit.ng