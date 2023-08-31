A lady said she nearly lost N1.8 million after paying for a flight ticket to the United Kingdom, UK

The lady said her mother was supposed to travel to the UK, and a flight ticket was bought from Turkish Airlines

The flight ticket to the UK cost about N1.8 million, but they nearly lost the money because her mother did not travel on the specified date

A Nigerian lady paid for a UK flight ticket for her mother, but the N1.8 million fare was nearly lost.

The lady, Olubukola, posted a video to narrate the experience after her mother arrived in the UK via Turkish Airlines.

The lady said she nearly lost N1.8 million flight ticket to the UK. Photo credit: TikTok/@olubukolatv and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

Nigerian lady pays N1.8 million for mum's flight ticket but nearly lost it

Olubukola said she paid $2450, a little over N1.8 million, for her mother's flight ticket but the mum did not travel on the date specified.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Because of her inability to make the journey as planned, the airline surcharged her an additional $200, which is about N153,000.

The additional payment is to make sure that the original money is not lost due to what she called "no show."

A video showed her mother rolling on the floor to thank God after the original flight ticket was restored and she flew business class on Turkish Airlines.

Her words:

"We nearly lost $2450 on flight ticket. Don't make this mistake."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian man buys fake flight ticket, discovers only when he got to the airport

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man paid for a flight ticket and later discovered it was fake.

The man booked a flight that would take him from Lagos, Nigeria, to Toronto, Canada, but he was not allowed to board.

The story was told on TikTok by Grandma Shasha, who said the man bought the flight ticket from a travel agent for N1.3 million.

The man arrived at the airport to board the flight to Canada with his packed luggage, but he was told his ticket was fake and he was heartbroken.

Source: Legit.ng