A lady paid for her Nigerian passport online and got it without having to queue up or wait for many weeks

The lady, Ada Cross River, took to TikTok to share her experience and teach people how to apply for the document

Ada revealed that she did her passport at the Nigerian Immigration Service office in Calabar, Cross River State

A lady got her Nigerian international passport approved without stress and she received the document within weeks.

The lady, Ada Cross River, said she applied for the passport online at the website of the Nigerian Immigration Service, NIS.

The lady picked up her passport without much stress and a long waiting period. Photo credit: TikTok/@ada_crossriver and Getty Images/Osarieme Eweka.

Source: TikTok

Ada posted a video on TikTok to teach her followers the procedure she went through while filling out the form on the NIS website.

She paid N26,000 for the passport, and the payment was also made online.

Lady pays N26,000 for her Nigerian passport

Before she learned that she could apply online, she said she contacted someone at the NIS office and the person said it was N45,000.

That was when she decided to try and apply for it herself on the NIS website, and she was successful.

Ada revealed that she chose the NIS office in Calabar, Cross River state, as her processing point.

She received the passport after a few days of applying for it and doing her biometric capture. She did the application on July 10, and she was asked to pick it up on August, 23.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady gets her Nigerian passport without stress

@glowepearl0 said:

"I paid 25k. I got mine that same day in Asaba."

@ROMEO_NO JULIET said:

"I did mine in Lagos, Festac to be precise. I paid 45k and it took almost up to 4 months before I collected. The painful part is that have not used to travel anywhere."

@mhizreachie wire commented:

"I want to do a passport. They said 85k in Owerri, should I apply online or should I do the 85k own?"

EKELE FASHION HOUSE said:

"I did mine in Benin for 17k but took 4 months before I collected it."

