Green Africa Airways said it is slashing the flight ticket enroute Ibadan-Lagos to N6,500

It stated that this will help to reduce traffic congestion on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway

It added that the development is aimed at enhancing living circumstances for Nigerians

In an effort to reduce traffic congestion on the Lagos-Ibadan Motorway, Green Africa Airways has announced the introduction of reduced aircraft tickets from Ibadan to Lagos.

The airline stated that because of the continuing road construction, their service provides a practical substitute for the gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan Motorway.

The airline is set to start flying operations between Ibadan and Lagos for merely N6,500 in order to reduce traffic congestion on the Lagos-Ibadan Exp. Photo Credit - Green Africa Airways, Westend61

The Lagos-based airline had started selling tickets for as little as N6,500, according to a social media post by official PDP Nigeria on Saturday.

Recall that the Lagos State Government had announced an extension of the construction work at the CMD Road entrance of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway for an additional eight days — till August 20.

Initiative aimed at enhancing living standard

The statement claims that this development is just one of several initiatives that is made by the Oyo State Government to enhance living circumstances for its citizens and Nigerians in general.

The airline is set to start flying operations between Ibadan and Lagos for merely N6,500 in order to reduce traffic congestion on the Lagos-Ibadan Motorway, according to a statement in the article.

It noted, “This development is among several efforts of the Oyo State Government under Governor (Seyi) Makinde, who has been working tirelessly since the inception of his administration to make life comfortable for citizens and residents of the state and Nigerians in general.”

According to the statement, the governor had stated plans to enlarge the airport in his #Omituntun2.0 agenda, in addition to the ongoing tasks and the advancement of the airport road.

It added that some Ibadan and Lagos residents had welcomed the development as a method to raise their standard of living and stay away from the traffic on the Lagos–Ibadan Motorway.

