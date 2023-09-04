A smart Nigerian lady who succeeded in fish farming said that she reared them for over four months

The lady who revealed that most of the fish in the ponds weighed 1.4kg advised people on how to go about the business

Many people who thronged the comment wanted to know the kind of feed she used and the capital involved in the business

A Nigerian lady invested in fish farming for four months and five days and cashed out with a bountiful harvest.

The lady (@eziblize) advised people who did not know much about fish farming to employ the services of professionals.

The lady posed in front of her fish ponds. Photo source: @eziblize

Fish farming, feeding and harvest

Rejoicing over how big her fish grew well, the lady said she would have let me grow more if not that she needed cash.

A TikTok video she shared showed fish swimming in many ponds. She filmed herself with great pride.

shadey747 said:

"Just lost a whole lot of money recently,the fishes didn’t pass 500g n even less at 6months,lost more than 500k, oh how I cried!"

Esther Bella 555 said:

"I keep seeing fish in my fyp what is going on... nice dear."

PRETTYBOY MUY said:

"Fishes aside, you are pretty."

joey_kwarten said:

"The face you have when money is coming."

Georgekonel asked:

"What feed is the best to use?"

user5106829341027 said:

"good job dear, more grace."

Roni stamina said:

"I really love fish farming. I wld love to learn more about it."

Adeolut said:

"Hello please I need help selling, who do I employ."

kotooro@God alone said:

"Please how old are these?want to kn9w the actual time for harvest."

Chibulin asked:

"How much can I start this business with?"

She said:

"500k."

Nigerian man built 6 fish ponds

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man went into the fish farming business, sinking millions in the project.

In a video he shared on TikTok, he took people through building six ponds and making plumbing works for all of them.

Lady succeeded in fish farming

In similar news, a student of the Lagos State University of Science and Technology set up a fish farm.

The student, Ikeanyi Chinaza, popularly Lagos Farm Girl, said she started learning fish farming from her uncle when she was in her state, Anambra.

Source: Legit.ng