A lady who is into fish farming has made a video to show people how lucrative the venture is

Revealing that it is way better than most white-collar jobs, the woman said there is dignity in labour

Many Nigerians had questions about the capital needed for the business and the type of feed used

A lady into fish farming showed off some of her massive ponds as she fed her fish from a sack.

The fish farmer (@mamijo_farms) told people that there is dignity in labour. She advised more people to go into farming.

The lady fed her fish in a big pond. Photo source: @mamijo_farms

Lady feeds her fish

Speaking further about the job in a video, she said:

"You don't have to be ashamed of what pays your bills."

In a separate clip, the lady revealed that she has over five big ponds with years of experience.

Watch her clip below:

Lady answers questions about fish farming

Many thronged her comment section with questions on how to start the fish farming business. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

QuophiBaah wondered:

"How can someone be ashamed of this work? This involves money, if you don't have money I don't think you can this."

Whykay44 asked:

"Like how much can I use to start this business ma?"

She replied:

"You can work with your budget."

christaz asked:

"How much does it cost to get the pond please?"

She replied:

"N300k."

Mr_Offei01 asked:

"Please what’s the name of the feed?"

adufokuo5 said:

"I am a driver if you need me I will come."

Christ messenger said:

"Why isn’t the food shared all round."

She replied:

"We have to two types of feeding spot feeding and spread feeding so spot feeding works better for me."

Lady celebrates her fish harvest

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady who invested in fish farming for four months and five days made profits.

The lady showed off the big pond, saying that she would have left the fish to grow, but she needed money.

Woman starts poultry business

Similarly, a Nigerian lady, @sasha_mac_reality, went online to show the poultry business she started from the money her husband gave her to buy hair.

One day, her husband asked her if she needed anything, and she told him she wanted a bone straight. After weeks, the woman reminded him, and he gave her N360,000.

