A photo showing a signature that looks like an artistic drawing has gone viral after it was posted on Twitter

The signature, written with a blue pen, even has a drawing of a bird on it, as if it was an artist who created it

The signature sparked reactions, as many Twitter users said it was practically impossible for anyone to copy it

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The photo of a complicated signature emerged on Twitter and sparked reactions among netizens.

A photo of the signature was posted on Twitter by Yabaleftonline, but the actual owner was not mentioned.

The complicated signature sparked reactions. Photo of man used for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Twitter/@yabaleftonline and Getty Images/ MoMo Productions.

Source: UGC

Man's complicated signature has a bird

The signature looks so complicated, with a bird neatly drawn. The photo shows that the signature was signed on February 9, 2014, but it does not carry the owner's name.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The intricate signature has sparked reactions among social media users, many of whom said it was practically impossible to duplicate it.

Others argued that it might not be a signature but a work of art because of the bird.

See the tweet below:

Twitter users react to photo of complicated signature

@Giftyvitalis said:

"This is a drawing."

@Ccee_JAY_ said:

"This is not hard to recreate, very simple for an artist."

@youngskidmusic said:

"Looks like my signature when that bird is excluded."

@SteveCypha commented:

"Imagine drawing bird anytime they ask you to sign. No be witchcraft be that?"

@datchughuy said:

"Even the owner go suffer to recreate."

@tweetsbygoody commented:

"This is a logo, not a signature."

@skiduski said:

"Dem say sign document you dey draw a bird. The day you go need to sign more than 20 pages of document and all the birds no resemble you go hear am."

Man shows documents to his landed property

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man showed documents to his land on TikTok.

The smart Nigerian man who bought the landed property in 2022 has sold it and made a huge profit of N680,000.

The man, GehGeh, said he bought it at the prize of N320,000 and ended up selling it for N1 million after a year.

Source: Legit.ng