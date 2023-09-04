A Nigerian visa issued to a foreigner to enter the country surfaced on social media and stirred reactions

Many Nigerians who saw the travel document reacted by saying they had never seen the document before

Checks online show that foreigners pay as low as N18k and as high as N1.7 million to obtain a Nigerian visa

A photo of a Nigerian visa went viral on social media platforms after it was posted on Twitter.

The photo of the travel document was posted by journalist David Hundeyin, and it was subsequently seen on several other social media handles.

The photo of a Nigerian visa went viral on social media. Photo credit: Twitter/@davidhundeyin and Getty Images/Aaftab Sheikh.

The photo of the Nigerian visa has also made it to Facebook, where many people said they have never seen it before.

The document is clearly labelled "Nigeria Visa," and it says the bearer is prohibited from taking up employment in the country.

Nigerian visa costs as low as N18k and as high as N1.7 million

It says the bearer can only come into the country for business purposes only meaning it is a visit visa.

While reposting the document on Facebook, a user, Pela's Line said:

"Have you seen a Nigeria visa before? I think this is a business visa, you can see employment is prohibited, this person can only do business which is the reason the visa was issued. Imagine he comes in and starts looking for a job in Nigeria. Now this is what happens when you get tourist visa and then decide that you want to get a job, once they ask for your passport they will see you are not allowed to work."

Checks on the website of the Nigerian Immigration Services show that Nigerian visa costs as low as N18k and as high as N1.7 million depending on where it is processed.

Nigerians react to photo of Nigerian visa

Malik Harry Stovall said:

"They have improved on their visa... before is pen they are using to write the visa."

Ulunma Ebere commented:

"First time seeing Nigeria visa."

Ammy Ola's said:

"Imagine someone japaing to Naija all in the name of a working visa."

