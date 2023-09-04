Hilda Baci, a successful chef and entrepreneur, has shared her secrets on how to make a fortune from cooking in a viral TikTok video

In the clip, she explained the importance of having a clear vision and a solid plan for your culinary career

She also revealed how one could earn millions of naira by teaching others the skills and strategies

In a captivating TikTok video that has gone viral, Hilda Baci, a renowned chef and entrepreneur, has divulged her secrets on how to make a fortune from passion for cooking.

She advised aspiring chefs to have a clear vision of what they want to achieve and a solid plan of action to make it happen.

Hilda explain success strategies. Photo credit: TikTok/@izi_wealthzo

Source: TikTok

She also disclosed how teaching others your culinary skills and strategies can be a lucrative source of income that can generate millions of naira.

Her video has sparked a lot of interest and motivation among many people who dream of pursuing a successful career in the food industry.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Coco7474747 reacted:

"Shey she no tell una say make una no post?"

Starrlight7r74748 said:

"Haaaaa you are giving them our expensive class freeee."

Testimony Essien36:

"She is so beautiful l love her so much Alam obsessed with this woman.Please what was she talking about I am interested."

Chefb_afrocuisine:

"I love Hilda too her level of intelligence is top-notch Its her record-breaking class."

User720539368749:

"I like this girl already, I thought she's arrogant oo."

Unknown467474:

"Me patiently waiting for the next class because I was supposed to be in this class but the money came two days after registration closing."

Arikeade S:

"Enjoyed that class."

AFFIONG:

"Laugh don kill me tell me why person no go understand."

