A Nigerian man has asked Benz and Tesla owners to be humble because the same cars are being used for taxis abroad

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man, Emeka Prosper, said he saw the expensive cars labelled as taxis waiting for passengers

The video showed Mercedes Benz and Tesla carrying taxi signs, but the man did not mention the country where he recorded the video

A Nigerian man living abroad was surprised when he saw some expensive cars deployed on the road as taxis.

In a video he posted, the man, Emeka Prosper, showed his followers top-notch cars, such as Mercedes Benz and Tesla, which are packed on the road.

The man saw expensive Tesla and Mercedes Benz used as taxis. Photo credit: TikTok/@mekusunique12.

Source: TikTok

The man said those who own such cars back home should be humble because it is the same vehicles that people use as taxis abroad.

Tesla and Mercedes Benz used as taxis

In the video, the cars were labelled as taxis, and they were parked by the roadside where they were waiting for passengers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

But some people who saw the video said that the expensive cars are being used as taxis elsewhere, which does not mean those who own them back home should not be happy.

Watch the video:

Reactions from TikTok users as Tesla and Mercedes Benz are deployed as taxis

@Iamphilix said:

"Taxi or no taxi, you have to be a very rich man to afford to buy such a car over there. Not for a common man."

@thehumblemaster asked:

"They tell u sey because dem dey use am as taxi mean sey everybody wey dey there too fit afford am?"

@chidigodwin903 said:

"Oga e be like say you just travel for the first time. In Dubai they use 2023 latest cars are taxi."

@Terry Martin commented:

"Meanwhile here in Africa, many youths don kill their mama n papa just to buy taxis."

@Wizzy Cwc asked:

"But bro, which country be this? I wanna come over abeg."

Man buys his first car in Canada

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man bought his first car after travelling to Canada.

In a video he posted on TikTok, the man made it known that he used his first salary to buy it.

He showed people the new Honda car, but some doubted that first salary could be enough to buy a car.

Source: Legit.ng