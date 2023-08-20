A kind-hearted son has blessed his parent with a mansion he built specially for them with spacious compound

Many young people on social media were amazed at how big the house is as some likened to a hotel

The man who believed results are what people care about said he was happy to be done with the project

A Nigerian man who finished a mansion for his parent to appreciate them has taken to TikTok to celebrate.

He shared a video showing how the building process started right from the foundation level as a tipper brought sand.

The hoouse looked so big with a tall roof. Photo source: @dia..mond..d2

Source: TikTok

Mansion with calssing lighting

The man (@dia..mond..d2) said that he was happy to be finally done with the project. He added it was the best birthday gift.

The house has a vast compound with well-designed flooring to make it modern. It's interior was well furnished.

People who saw the expensive roofing sheets he used for the house thanked him for making his parents happy.

Watch the video below:

compiled some of the reactions below:

Source: Legit.ng