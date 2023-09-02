A Nigerian woman threw her baby into a Lagos river and went on to explain why she committed the act

As seen in a viral video on social media, a good samaritan entered the river and rescued the baby

While many people called for the woman's head, others sympathised with her and excused her action as postpartum depression

A good Samaritan has rescued a baby who was thrown into a river along Badagry road in Lagos by his mother.

People gathered around as the man carried the baby out of the river, a video shared by @lindaikejiblogofficial showed.

The woman threw her baby into the river. Photo Credit: @lindaikejiblogofficial

Woman shares why she threw her baby away

According to @lindaikejiblogofficial, the child's mum appeared to be mentally ill. When she was asked why she threw her baby into the river, the woman said she was tired of life.

She added that the baby has lived long enough having done his naming ceremony and was free to exit the world.

Legit.ng learnt that the baby was consequently taken to an undisclosed hospital for care.

Netizens share their thoughts on the baby's mum's action

chefnshopper said:

"Not judging her, but this is a blessing a lot of women are praying for . God please grant every woman in waiting (especially the ones that just came across this video and is asking when) their heart desire, Amen."

officialbolanlebabs said:

"Can someone adopt the baby, please? This baby is destined to live, probably born into the wrong family. The mother looks mentally ill, so let's not judge. She might be a victim of ra.pe or something else. Let's just get medical checkup for the baby and put her in safe hands. God bless the man who rescued the baby❤️."

rita_benard.at said:

"If she’s that depressed, she for leave the pikin enter the river.

"OMO my mama life worse pass laidis buh she nor throw me away, I dey here dey blame her for leaving me sometimes, while some are here throwing their own inside river ."

kingchegzy said:

"Carry that woman and throw he back inside that river... Which one be post partum depression that am seeing on this comment. Why can't she drop the baby in a safe place and kill herself?"

mamaariella said:

"As someone who tried tirelessly for 10 years to have a child before I finally had my first child this just made me cry. God please hear the cries of women who are TTC, give them these babies instead of those who will throw them away, please God☹️."

Transformation of baby picked from dumpsite

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a baby picked from a dumpsite had become beautiful months after her rescue.

The tiny girl was dumped by her mother said to be mentally challenged, but she was lucky as she was found and picked by Ben Kingsley Nwashara.

Ben found the girl three days after she was dumped. She had already suffered a lot under the vagaries of the weather, and her health had deteriorated badly. Ben set out on a mission to care for the girl and bring her back to life, and he has succeeded in doing just that.

