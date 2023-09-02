A Nigerian man has revealed the huge amount of money he earned from Twitter as a reward for using the social media platform

A Nigerian man has astonished the internet with the massive sum of money he made from Twitter as a token of appreciation for being an active social media platform user.

The man was rewarded with a whopping N36,000,000 from Twitter at the end of the month and posted a photo of his impressive bank balance as evidence.

Man thanks Elon Musk after receiving N36 million. Photo credit: Twitter/@iamlogik

Source: Twitter

He thanked Elon Musk, the visionary entrepreneur who decided to start paying Twitter users after he acquired the platform a few months ago and transformed it into a more user-friendly and innovative space.

Payment of Twitter users

According to his statements and some analysts' opinions, Elon Musk decided to start paying Twitter users for several reasons.

According to Techcrunch, Musk wanted to reward the loyal and active users of the platform, who create valuable content and engage with others.

Also, he wanted to attract more users and advertisers to Twitter, by offering them a unique incentive and a competitive edge over other social media platforms.

Some people were also of the opinion that he wanted to leverage the power of Twitter as a source of information as well as influence by incentivizing frequent users.

Find the tweet below with photo evidence

Source: Legit.ng