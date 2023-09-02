X, formerly known as Twitter, is updating its privacy feature to allow it to collect users' biometric data

The new policy will also include collecting users' employment history and education

It says that the reason for the new move is to tie persons to accounts and make the platform more secure

According to Bloomberg, Elon Musk's X, Formerly known as Twitter, will start collecting users' biometric data in line with its new privacy policy.

The policy also states that the company wants to collect users' job and education histories.

New move is to fight identity theft and impersonation

The new policy will become effective September 29, 2023.

The statement reads:

"Based on your consent, we may collect and use your biometric information for safety, security, and identification purposes."

Biometrics is always used to collect a person's physical characteristics, such as face or fingerprints.

The company did not provide further details about how it plans to gather data.

The social media company said the biometrics are for premium users, allowing them to submit their government-issued ID and an image to add a verification layer.

TechCrunch reports that the data may be obtained from the ID and for image-matching purposes.

The company said the process will help tie an account to a natural person by processing their government-issued ID to help it fight impersonation attempts and secure the platform.

X dragged to court over biometrics data gathering

In late August, the company was named in a proposed class action suit alleging that it wrongfully captured, stored, and used the biometrics of Illinois residents' data, including facial scans, without their consent.

The suit also alleges that the company did not inform the persons that it collects and stores their biometrics in every photograph containing a face.

The new changes will also include an updated policy that says it will start storing users' employment and education history.

The company is purportedly working on a new feature that allows organizations to post job listings on their profiles.

It has also created the @XHiring account, an initiative by Elon Musk to turn the platform into an everything app.

