Two undergraduate students of the Department of Accounting, University of Ilorin, have secured full-time positions at HSBC, UK, and Bank of America, respectively.

The students, Wisdom Gabriel Odusanya and Rasheed Lawal, impressed their employers with their outstanding performance during their internships in the two financial institutions.

Brilliant performance at internship level

The internships were made possible by their brilliant performance in a contest organized by the Chartered Financial Analysts (CFA) Institute Research Challenge.

The contest is a global competition that provides university students with hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis.

The Faculty Staff Adviser of the University of Ilorin’s chapter of The Investment Society (TIS), Mr. Wasiu Oluwatoyin Ibrahim, disclosed this development when he led the student prodigies on a courtesy visit to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Wahab Olasupo Egbewole (SAN) in his office.

Mr. Ibrahim informed the Vice Chancellor that Mr. Odusanya, a 400-level Accounting student, was granted an internship at HSBC UK from March to May 2023.

He is set to commence a full-time role at the financial institution by September 2023, immediately after his final examinations this month, according to Tribune.

As regards Mr. Lawal, a 300-level Accounting student and President of UNILORIN’s TIS, Mr. Ibrahim explained that he excelled during his internship at the Bank of America and has consequently been offered a full-time job upon graduation.

