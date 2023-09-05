A Nigerian lady who graduated from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, has received a fully-funded Canadian Scholarship

The lady, Farida Zakariya, studied Pharmacy at ABU, and she is set to pursue a masters degree in experimental medicine in Canada

Beginning in September 2023, Farida will commence studies at McGill University under the McCall MacBain Scholarship

A Nigerian lady is set to travel to Canada to start her masters degree studies at McGill University, Montreal.

The brilliant lady, Farida Zakariya, is a graduate of the Ahmadu Bello University, ABU Zaria, Kaduna state.

Farida will study for her masters in experimental medicine at McGill University, Canada. Photo credit: Twitter/@faridazakariya and @Scholarshipscaf.

Farida studied Pharmacy at ABU Zaria, and she will be pursuing a masters degree in experimental medicine at McGill University.

ABU, Zaria graduate gets McCall MacBain Scholarship

She will be studying under the McCall MacBain Scholarship beginning in September 2023.

According to the McCall MacBain Scholarship website, Farida is the first graduate of a Nigerian university to receive the scholarship.

Farida's story was also shared by Scholarship Cafe, a body that shares scholarship opportunities.

The body wrote:

"We are thrilled to celebrate Farida Zakariya, who has embarked on her Master's degree in Experimental Medicine at McGill University – a remarkable achievement that makes her the first Nigerian recipient of the prestigious McCall MacBain Scholarships."

Farida got six awards at ABU, Zaria

Farida graduated from ABU Zaria in 2022, and she was the best-graduating student. She went home with six awards.

She said at the time:

"On 12th April 2022, I was inducted as a Pharmacist! Going from not being top 10 in my first year to graduating as the best graduating student in the faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences with 12 awards from 6 out of 6 departments still feels like a dream."

Legit.ng interacted with Dr Olumuyiwa Igbalajobi, the founder of Scholarship Carfe and he said the McCall MacBain Scholarships is highly competitive.

His words:

"Farida finished with a strong grade and exhibited her community and leadership service. The scholarship is very competitive. They recently opened it to international students."

See the post below:

