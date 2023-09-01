A bizarre phenomenon of rain falling in one spot and not another has been captured on video and shared on Instagram

The footage showed people walking from a dry area to a wet one, where heavy rain is pouring down

The distance between the two places is very short, making the contrast even more striking; many viewers were amazed by this unusual occurrence and wondered how it could happen

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A remarkable sight of nature’s wonder was recorded on video and posted on Instagram for the world to see.

The clip revealed a stark contrast between two neighbouring areas: one where a torrential downpour is soaking the ground, and another where the sun is shining and the air is dry.

Bizarre moment rainfall in Nigeria. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The curious people in the video walked back and forth between the wet and dry zones, marveling at the difference.

The gap between the two spots is so small that it seems like a magic trick.

Many people who watched the video were astonished by this rare phenomenon and curious about the science behind it.

Watch the video here and below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Rozyp5630chaika reacted:

"That's why they said God work in mysterious ways.. it's only God that can make that happen."

Elhyforyou said:

"If I was there I'lIl stand in the middle and request something from God, I know he will do it."

Coco_god_ 1 commented:

"I've seen this several times God is great! Atheists are typing… SSthem go explain tire."

Toluwanisings also commented:

"And a fool says God is just an imaginary creature. Awon ashiwere!"

Mrpaulcfr:

"Over Sabi people that are saying it's climate shey na una village king create the climate?"

Man whose doctor declared would die within 48 hours survived cancer

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a one-minute video was able to display the power of prayer and having relatives around at a time of need.

In the video that has been shared many times, a doctor had declared that the man would be dead between 24 to 48 hours but through family support and prayer he was able to live beyond the hours.

The family of the man gathered around him showing him love and attention while also praying for his healing.

Source: Legit.ng