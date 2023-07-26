A Nigerian man who emerged as the overall best-graduating student in his school was celebrated massively

People could not stop laughing when they saw how he was busy with his jollof rice as his name was mentioned on stage

Seeing the much love he received from his friends and guests at the graduation ceremony, the man called them his fans

An intelligent Nigerian man has shared a video showing the moment he was announced as the best-graduating student in his school.

Seconds before he was announced, the graduate was bent over a plate of food as he kept stuffing his mouth with it. Immediately his name was called out, his friends around screamed his praise. All eyes were on him.

People showed the brilliant student much love as his name was announced. Photo source: @cee_jay_2

Source: TikTok

Best graduating student gets much praise

The man chewed his jollof rice and tried to swallow it on time before standing up. He walked to the podium like a king to get his award.

The graduate (@cee_jay__2), in a caption of the video on TikTok, said:

"Food just full my mouth….na today i realise say i get fans."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

BUIKEM said:

"Friends that are happy while there other friend is winning ehhh."

jennyfaar said:

"I don’t know you but this makes me so happy, congratulations."

jess_ica 0319 said:

"Hype men were too much."

larrymypearl said:

"Beauty with brain."

somey724 said:

"Nawa ooo. This is my school Madonna University.. During my set last three years there was no award and I was the overall best student 2020."

Kima said:

"I miss collecting awards."

karina ipigansi said:

"Seems to me he was aware already."

Goodness Azuama said:

"Omo your friends are the best."

blessingadora235 said:

"And he just fine anyhow."

ICE BABY said:

"Comooooonnnnn I dey tell you, who dey check am."

Mayorwatt said:

"The crowd reaction is everything. Greatness boss."

user1432943805230 said:

"I don't know y dis gave me an amazing amount of joy."

user2948100226718 said:

"It's been so long since I laughed buh u made me laugh this morning tnx tho."

Source: Legit.ng