A TikTok video showed when some people were asked to walk past two bunches of fresh leaves held together.

In the video posted on TikTok by @miginfo, men lined up to cross the leaves, but one particular man could not cross to the other side.

It is unknown if the man committed any offence, but he could not pass through the fresh leaves. Photo credit: TikTok/@miginfo.

The fresh leaves were tied in two bunches, and two men held each bunch to create a loose joint that could easily path when someone attempted to cross.

Many of the people who lined up successfully pathed the leaves and crossed to the other side of the divide.

But there was a particular man who appeared to have been stuck when he attempted to cross like the others.

Man stuck in bunches of leaves during native test in public

When his body hit the bunches of leaves, they refused to let him pass, and the people around roared with noise signalling he had been caught.

The video did not say what offence the man committed, but the two bunches of leaves were called "African Court."

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of man caught with native power

Gogo Nomsa said:

"What is the name of the tree of flower they are using."

@wysafrik commented:

"You go dey explain tire no evidence."

@Marielynn256 said:

"I somehow suspected that guy."

@Geni claimed:

"They are using this in German justice system too."

@stanleycindi asked:

"Soo how does it work guys? If you speak lies it reveals or what is it? Please inform us."

@Youngkxng said:

"I knew he did something when he did all that talking."

Three women caught stealing wrappers

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that CCTV cameras caught some women stealing in a fabric shop.

In the video, one of the women took several bundles of wrappers and stuffed them in between her legs.

Social media users called for the women to be traced and arrested and possibly jailed for the act, which has been condemned.

