Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Cambridge, Imperial College London, and the University of Oxford have emerged as the best three universities in the world

This is according to the latest QS World University Rankings 2025 for top global universities rankings

Universities in the United States of America and the United Kingdom dominated the top ten universities in the world list

For the 13th consecutive year, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States has emerged as the best university in the world.

This is according to the Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings 2025.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is ranked the best university in the world Photo credit: Sergi Reboredo/VW Pics/Universal Images Group

The latest university rankings and rantings were released on Tuesday, June 4, featuring 1,500 universities from 106 countries and territories across the world.

According to the website, the rankings incorporate both employability and sustainability factors into the methodology.

United States of America and the United Kingdom both had four universities each on the list of ten best universities in the world.

Singapore and Switzerland completed the list with one university each.

Below are the top ten universities in the world according to QS World University Rankings 2025

1. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), United States

2. Imperial College London, United Kingdom

3. University of Oxford, United Kingdom

4. Harvard University, United States

5. University of Cambridge, United Kingdom

6. Stanford University, United States

7. ETH Zürich – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Switzerland

8. National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

9. University College London, United Kingdom

10. California Institute of Technology (Caltech), United States

Legit.ng recalls that the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), the University of Cambridge and the University of Oxford were ranked the top three universities in the world in the 2024 edition.

