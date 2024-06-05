A Nigerian businesswoman has cried out on social media after going for a trade fair without making sales

According to the woman, she invested over N300,000 for logistics to the venue but got disappointed after getting there

Social media users who came across her post stormed the comments section to encourage the young woman

A businesswoman who sells wigs got heartbroken after her long-awaited business trip yielded no result like she planned.

According to her, she spent a huge sum of money ahead of a trade fair and spent over N300,000 on logistics with the hope that she will recover her money.

Hair vendor in pain after spending over N300k on fruitless trade fair Photo credit: @elizah_china/TikTok.

Hair vendor sold nothing during trade fair

Unfortunately, the businesswoman identified as @elizah_china on the TikTok app said she didn't sell any hair during the fair.

Following her experience, Elizah said she decided to shave her hair out of pain so she can wear the wigs on her head.

In her words:

"Shaving my head so I can finally wear all the wigs I couldn't sell at a trade fair I invested over N300k for logistics and advertising without selling anything. Business is really not for the weak. I am grateful for this experience though at least I am wiser now."

Reactions as businesswoman laments over loss

Nigerians stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to sympathise with her over her situation.

@sikemioluwa said:

"Where are the wigs and how much are they? If I can’t wear them I can buy some for people who want."

@Sam Choice Dede said:

"Packaging and video quality goes a long way in marketing your products."

@H.E.R said:

"Someone said use all your money do adds see it’s not a nice ideas let me tell you a good plug with one add of 30-50k is enough the rest carry your business on your head use trending sounds and good."

@Phyna said:

"I am restricted from sending direct message but I love to buy the black."

@therealgeenah•SM Strategist said:

"Sold out is your portion!! Since you have up to 1k followers,Insert your whatsapp link in your bio so it can be easy for people to reach you."

@Mira added:

"Why you self go leave ph go Lagos go do trade fair Ehn, una go just dey dash people money for free without making proper clarification, na overhyping kee tradefair."

