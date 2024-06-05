An electricity company has apologised to a customer who suffered an unexpected power outage in the night

The customer said the power suddenly went off, and he had to send a message to Octopus Energy to notify them

In response to the message, Octopus Energy said it was going to reimburse the man NN191,000 so he could pass the night at a hotel

A Nigerian man has shared the message he got from an electricity company after a power outage.

The man, @dreynow, who lives in the UK, said his power supply suddenly went off, and he had to message the power company.

Octopus Energy offered to reimburse the customer N191,000 to sleep in a hotel after a power outage. Photo credit: Getty Images/Carlos Pintau and Bloomberg. Photo used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

Upon receiving the customer's message, the power company Octopus Energey sent a reply, which is trending on social media.

The power company apologised profusely for the power outage and even offered to refund the customer £100 (N191,000).

Octopus said the money would enable the customer to spend the night at a hotel instead of staying at home without electricity.

The company said it would send a technician to have the issue fixed the next day.

The company wrote:

"As you are without electricity, we would be happy to reimburse the cost of a hotel tonight up to £100."

See the full story below:

Reactions as power company apologises for power outage

@zealprecious1 said:

"You wey don sleep without light for days, dem no even sabi as e dey go."

@ikechukk said:

"As it should be."

@Ohijeme said:

"The life we are asking for Nigerians."

@thewaleadeyemi said:

"This is it, a working system."

@Row_Haastrup said:

"Ikeja Electric left the WhatsApp group."

@oreofekan said:

I once had a great experience with British Telecoms. I asked for broadband and after 6 weeks, they couldn't get it running. I was angry and told them not to do again since I have not paid any money. 2 weeks after, i got a cheque of £187 for my time wasted and an apology letter

Lady spends millions to install solar at home

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady said she and her family got tired of spending money on fuel for their generator, so they sought an alternative.

The lady said they installed a solar electricity system in their house, and then it cost millions to buy inverters and solar panels.

However, they are now reaping the benefits because she noted that they no longer depend on the grid electricity supply.

Source: Legit.ng