A lucky lady whom music star Davido gifted N2 million has shared a video of her applauding the singer and blogger Tunde Ednut

The lady, identified as Okoli Classic, couldn't contain her joy as she revealed she had never seen N100k talk much of N2 million

She also revealed her phone had refused to come up since morning as she showered prayers on Davido

A female content creator named Okoli Classic, who is making headlines after DMW label boss Davido gifted her N2 million, has expressed her appreciation. Davido was amused by a video she posted on social media where she was seen soaking garri and calling it fried rice.

In a new video she shared on her Instagram page, Okoli who was stunned by Davido's kind gesture revealed her phone has refused to come up since she got the message.

Lady appreciates Davido for giving her N2m. Credit: @davido @okoli_classic

Source: Instagram

She revealed plans to buy a new phone.

"My phone no gree on since morning, is it not my village people, my phone can't carry the message, Happiness wan kee mee I don't know what I want to say," she was heard saying.

Watch the video below:

Lady whom Davido gifted N2 million prays for him

In another clip, the lady who revealed she has never received N100k was seen praying for the DMW label boss and celebrity blogger, Tunde Ednut, for sharing her video.

She was also seen trying to call her mother on the phone to share the good news.

Watch the video below:

Netizens congratulate lucky lady who Davido gave N2 million

See some of the comments below:

_stephanie_poco:

"Lol am happy for you jare no be me them dash money but na me happy pass Omo God has remembered you today baby girl n I tap from your blessing congratulations."

nicewarrigal1:

"Nor worry u go buy new fone now."

rosemary_isong:

"Use 1.9 million play bet u go win 100m."

iamebubeeach

"Ooh my goodness am so happy seriously nne oma."

officialdorathyosaronu:

"Grace has found you darling. Followed you everywhere sharp sharp."

call_me_realest:

" I have been expecting this drama since!!! DAVIDO ABEG."

Davido speaks after performing at PFA's 50th anniversary

Meanwhile, Davido shared his thoughts after he performed at the 50th Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the DMW boss shared a series of photos of himself at the prestigious occasion.

Not stopping there, Davids showed his appreciation for the opportunity to perform at the big event. According to him, he was able to show for the umpteenth time that music and sports go well together.

