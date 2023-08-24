A young man who relocated to Canada has lamented on TikTok over how lonely he is in the country

According to the young man, he thought it would be all fun and enjoyment when he relocated to Canada

Social media users have shared their thoughts about the video, with many advising him to be patient

A young man identified as @realalbertanum on TikTok has sparked a conversation about his experience with loneliness in Canada.

With a touch of humour and vulnerability, he said he never understood the notion of being alone till he got to Canada.

Man laments over loneliness in Canada Photo credit: @realalbertanum/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He wrote:

"I thought 'Home Alone' was only a movie until I came to Canada. Who else is alone?"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Albert laments over loneliness in Canada

His simple yet powerful statement resonated with many in a similar situation.

A captivating video showed the young man sitting alone in his room with his jaw on his palm.

Reactions as man cries out over loneliness in Canada

The video has garnered significant attention and engagement, with many individuals sharing their stories of loneliness and offering support and empathy.

T.karl Ayaan said:

“I really don't understand people being bored being home alone. I just love it.”

SimpleBel reacted:

“Go window shopping because the cold will soon set in land that will be double home alone.”

MEE commented:

“My first 2 months in New York at a point I had to shout n see if my voice was still intact because I never had any one to talk to unless I make a call.”

@Baby/Rose commented:

“I feel lonely like crazy. I start crying and missed Africa.”

@Fabs said:

I never thought my life could be this lonely till I enter Canada.”

@I.M JUDDY said:

“Wetin concern me with home alone? Na the only price to pay to leave tinubu then we move.”

@memoe2003 said:

“The same thing I did I used to happy being alone back home now I moved here in Germany Im going crazy l of being home alone.”

@True believers of God /Jesus said:

“This will teach u how to respect boundaries lean to stay alone and stay out of gossips and trouble.”

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady abroad says it's lonely there

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian lady living in Canada has made a video to show both the advantages and disadvantages of living in Canada.

She said that there are many things people never told her when she was relocating to a foreign country. The woman said that living in Canada makes one very lonely, and being a student while earning is difficult.

Despite those, she revealed that transportation is cheap and the ability to earn big is assured.

Source: Legit.ng