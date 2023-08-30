A woman has shared her experience on her first day at work as an international student in Canada

In an intriguing video, the happy lady revealed how thrilling it is to work in an African restaurant over there in Canada

Many netizens who came across the video on TikTok took turns to share their thoughts about her job

A hardworking lady identified as @zy___harrison on TikTok documented her experience on her first day at work in Canada.

The happy lady expressed her excitement to bag her first job as an international student living in Canada.

Lady gets job at African restaurant in Canada Photo credit: @zy_harrison/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In her caption, Zainab said she embraced the early wake-up time as part of the life of an international student in Canada.

Zainab excited to work in African restaurant

She revealed her joy in working at an African restaurant, specifically a Nigerian restaurant, which aligns with her passion for cooking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The happy lady believed that working in a restaurant would help boost her confidence and improve her interaction with people, an area she struggled with.

Additionally, she found it thrilling to be able to do what she loves and get paid for it.

Although she admitted feeling scared and skeptical, she trusted that everything would work out with God's guidance.

In her words;

“I got a job! 5 am and I’m already up. Welcome to the life of an international student leaving in Canada. Waking up this early might be the only thing I wouldn’t like, but I don’t mind, this job is amazing.

"I get to work in a restaurant and an African restaurant, a Nigerian restaurant. From my videos, you guys already know that I love to cook. I went ahead to pack all I needed for the day so I’d be well prepared. Working in a restaurant might actually help me build my confidence and my interaction with people because I struggle a lot with this, but thankfully I get to speak with people everyday.

"It is also very exciting to me because I get to do the things that I love and get paid for it. My place of work, the dress code is black so I had to look the part. It’s time to finally face the day, I was scared and skeptical but it’s okay, it would all work out I trust God.

"Thank you to my man for constantly taking care of me and being the best I can ask for. I got to work finally, I was really excited about the day. I worked it, wore my apron and my cap. Bye!”

Reactions as lady shares her experience in Canada

@Oluwafunmilayo said:

“Congratulations hon.”

@unicorn commented:

“Congratulations.”

@Ayodejiolaami commented:

“Congratulations.”

@Pepperque Deluxe reacted:

“Congratulations namesake.”

@YOU said:

“I love that thank you to my man l enjoy Toronto darling.”

Watch the video below:

Lady who relocated to Canada suffers skin damage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady in Canada reportedly suffered skin damage shortly after she relocated to the North American country. The lady, Queenie, shared her experience in a video she posted on TikTok on August 30, 2023.

In the video, Queenie said her skin was glowing before she left as she showed what it looked like. As of then, she had no dark spots on her face. But currently, the lady has many dark spots and discolouration. She is looking for a solution to return her skin to what it used to be.

The video quickly attracted many comments from her followers. While some people asked her to use simple skin care products, others accused her of using filters. One TikTok user who disclosed she lives in the UK said she experienced the same thing after leaving Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng