A video showing a Nigerian self-contain house that costs N495 daily has sent internet users into a frenzy

An agent gave a short tour of the house, showcasing its tiled room and nice toilet and kitchen areas

While many people showed an interest in getting the self contain, others expressed other concerns about its price

An agent has caused an uproar online as he showcased a fine, self-contained house that costs N495 daily.

@abeokutapropertyhub gave TikTok users a tour of the fine tiled house, which is situated in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state.

The rent for the self-con is N495 daily. Photo Credit: @abeokutapropertyhub

Source: TikTok

During the tour, which started from the house's exterior, the agent showcased its nice toilet and kitchen. The self-con's tiled room was also videoed.

Many Nigerians were shocked at the price and said they would like to know the location of the house.

There were, however, some netizens who had other issues with the house, ranging from its price to how it looked.

People reacted to the N495 per day house

Evaluv7 said:

"God abeg oo.

"I no go fit sleep for this kind house...it looks haunted."

dadyzainy said:

"Am interested from December to January , location?"

mannie said:

"14k plus a month who teach una dis style chia no con conscience in this my country."

Oladejo Oladele said:

"Perfect Rent...178,200 where's the location...? am interested."

Baba B351 said:

"Kitchen and toilet in one place.? Nawa ooo."

DukeDavincci said:

"So when I first started watching I thought it was like a public toilet… omg."

Zollyx said:

"Dey play I dey pay 250k yearly for 3 bedroom apartments With pop two toilet standard kitchen."

