"It Looks Haunted": Video Shows Fine Spacious Self Contain of N495 Daily, Many Nigerians Show Interest
People

by  Victor Duru
  • A video showing a Nigerian self-contain house that costs N495 daily has sent internet users into a frenzy
  • An agent gave a short tour of the house, showcasing its tiled room and nice toilet and kitchen areas
  • While many people showed an interest in getting the self contain, others expressed other concerns about its price

An agent has caused an uproar online as he showcased a fine, self-contained house that costs N495 daily.

@abeokutapropertyhub gave TikTok users a tour of the fine tiled house, which is situated in Abeokuta, the capital of Ogun state.

During the tour, which started from the house's exterior, the agent showcased its nice toilet and kitchen. The self-con's tiled room was also videoed.

Many Nigerians were shocked at the price and said they would like to know the location of the house.

There were, however, some netizens who had other issues with the house, ranging from its price to how it looked.

Watch the video below:

People reacted to the N495 per day house

Evaluv7 said:

"God abeg oo.
"I no go fit sleep for this kind house...it looks haunted."

dadyzainy said:

"Am interested from December to January , location?"

mannie said:

"14k plus a month who teach una dis style chia no con conscience in this my country."

Oladejo Oladele said:

"Perfect Rent...178,200 where's the location...? am interested."

Baba B351 said:

"Kitchen and toilet in one place.? Nawa ooo."

DukeDavincci said:

"So when I first started watching I thought it was like a public toilet… omg."

Zollyx said:

"Dey play I dey pay 250k yearly for 3 bedroom apartments With pop two toilet standard kitchen."

Self contain that costs N500 daily

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an agent had shown off a self contain for rent at N500 per day.

The spacious apartment, which is located in Abeokuta, Ogun State, has caught the attention of netizens.

In a video, the agent went around the house to reveal the kitchen, toilet and spacious room of the apartment. Some netizens calculated how much it would cost to rent the apartment for a year and concluded that it was a very affordable option.

Source: Legit.ng

