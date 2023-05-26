A Nigerian lady was overjoyed as she finally reunited with her father after 18 years of being apart

In his absence, she said she suffered insults, ridicule and mockery as people tagged her a fatherless child

According to the young lady, she searched for him all over the world and vowed never to let him go

It was an emotional moment for a Nigerian lady named Bella as she finally met her biological father after 18 years.

Bella and her father wept as they walked into each other's arms in a heartwarming reunion clip that has gone viral online.

Bella and her dad wept as they reunited. Photo Credit: @bellaikobong

Source: TikTok

While the reason for his absence wasn't disclosed, Bella said she searched for him everywhere and was glad to reunite with him finally.

She said people mocked and tagged her as a fatherless child, as she vowed not to let him go this time. She penned an emotional post.

Her post reads:

"After 18 years of not seeing my DaD ❤️i finally went to look for him all over the world ❤️and I saw him❤️I remember all the mockery and insult of me being a fatherless child right from when I was 5years old and today is the best day of my life the joy and tears in his eyes can explain everything he was shocked to see me and never believe his little baby girl who was at 5years is now all grown up this big and came to look for himthose of you that know about me understand very wellam just so grateful I found my dad after 18years of losingeach other,

"My Dad is the most precious thing in this world to me❤️ and this time.

"We're holding each other very tight without ever letting go DAD am grateful to God we finally found each other now all my sadness and sorrowful dreams can all come to an end."

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Treasure T Kelvin said:

"The story long my realest...no much cap cos what God cannot do does not exist....remain happy always."

sweetlfe said:

"I feel like crying because my travel out of Nigeria I never hear or see him again I pray for him to remember us."

sugar♥ said:

"Congrats dear.

"I just wish that my own Dad didn't die but got lost at least I will be hoping to find him some day.

"Keep resting in peace Dad."

user4505326526037slim Berry said:

"Congratulations asa how I wish I can go and bring mine back to life."

