A new Nigerian mother has sparked an interesting conversation on the TikTok app with her recent video

In the clip, the concerned mother displayed the size of her tummy one week after giving birth to her baby

While sharing the video via her account, she expressed concern about the tummy looking big like she's still pregnant

A woman known as @mshuneh on TikTok has shared a captivating video revealing her bloated stomach.

While displaying the size of her tummy, she expressed her concern over the fact that the size has refused to go down even one week after giving birth.

Woman who gave birth 1 week ago displays big tummy Photo credit: @mshuneh/TikTok.

Mum says she still feels pregnant

In her post, she expressed her frustration, stating that she looks like some nine-month pregnant women.

In her words;

"This is one week postpartum, and I still look like some of y'all at 9 months pregnancy."

Reactions as mum shares video of her tummy 1 week after delivery

The video quickly garnered attention with netizens flooding the comments section to offer words of encouragement and reassurance.

Many commenters empathized with her experience and assured her that the bloating would subside with time.

@odujulianaogbuige said:

“Me right now I had a 4.7kg my belly was as big as yours I don't know if this one will go down but we move.”

@hair-by-Ella reacted:

“That's my 5-month belly now.”

@prettyicy3 reacted:

“Don't let anyone pressure you. It will gradually go down.”

@princess ifeoma happy said:

“8 months and my bump is not yet that size.”

@sally said:

“Take your time mamaa, but it shock me too.”

@Nelly Black said:

“Mummy don't mind them, it will definitely go down.”

@iphyglosh commented:

“Is a gradual process sis.”

@Choice Matilda said:

“Just be tying wrapper, it will go down.”

@Ellen Okine reacted:

“I can see reduction tho.”

@namajjac commented:

“Use a waist binder.”

@IChelimo said:

“Are you sure you were not carrying twins.”

@enouwem said:

“It is going down.”

@afriyiegifty233 reacted:

“Madam please relax wae the boy is too big that's why your belly looks like that please gradually! gradually!! you'll be heal.”

Watch the video below:

