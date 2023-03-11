A mother found the way her 10-month-old baby kept trying to climb up the wall of her room very funny

The cute baby mustered up all his energy as he tried many times to scale up to the window but failed

Many social media users said he is a perfect example that shows babies need to be closely monitored at home

A mother, @timmygold49, has filmed her 10-month-old baby who was trying very hard to climb her room's window from the bed.

The baby, who was only in his diaper, held the burglary as he placed his legs on the wall to move upward. The sweat on his body showed he was trying very hard to achieve his aim.

People were amazed by the kid's energy.

Source: TikTok

Baby in diaper tried to climb window

The kid's mother wondered where the boy got his energy from. After some failed attempts to climb the window, he looked at his mother.

People entertained by the clip said that the kid is showing early signs that he would be a great gymnast.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 11,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Authority21 said:

"No allow am join nepa ooh."

MaryGold said:

"E dey sweat for work wey dem no send am."

Liz Johnson948 said:

"Mum you have to be very vigilant make this baby no escape one day."

Affinity said:

"When they gave birth to you in a country like Nigeria, you must be a soldier to survive."

wonderful said"

"No be children person born again na our ancestors we born."

Cassie said:

"You will come back one day to see him on the roof."

Teemah said:

"After he will sleep yakata and will be more tire than the bread winner if the family."

Baby sleept off while eating Milo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video shared on TikTok captured the funny moment a kid fell asleep at the place he was feasting on Milo.

The boy's hand was placed on the tin. His whole palm and mouth were all stained with the Milo.

The boy's head drooped to the side to show that he slept off after he must have had his fill of the beverage.

