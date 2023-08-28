A young man has caught the attention of several netizens after sharing a video with his handsome father

In the heartwarming video, the grown man gushed over his father and placed his head on his shoulders

Massive reactions have trailed the video, with many expressing their shock over the dad's young looks

A man identified as @trey_sawyer28 on TikTok has shared a heartwarming video, capturing a special moment between himself and his father.

The video quickly gained attention as netizens were amazed by the youthful appearance of the dad, who could easily pass for his son's sibling.

In the video, Trey expressed his desire to lay on his father despite his father's reluctance.

Trey lays on dad, cute moment melts hearts

He explained that even though his father didn't want him to lay on him, he missed him dearly and wanted to feel close to him.

The son confidently stated:

"You're never too old to lay on your pops."

To the viewers' surprise, when Trey asked his father if he missed him, he responded with a simple "No."

However, the caption of the video revealed the son's disappointment, as he wrote:

"Went home to see my dad and he act like he ain't miss me."

Reactions trail video of man and his young-looking dad

The video quickly garnered attention, with netizens flooding the comments section with awe and admiration for the father's youthful appearance.

@user9690232880968 reacted:

“I will take the father. Thank you son.”

@Jorie McClendon reacted:

“This is so cute!”

@I am 1Shepp said:

“Not me going to the comments to see how many "you want a stepmom" there are.”

@missjillianjones said:

“I love it!! Your daddy looking like a young whippa snappa!”

@Ana Peña commented:

“Your dad is so handsome.”

@annie435 reacted:

“Dad look like big bro at MOST! How old is he??”

@Signed, Danielle Lea said:

“The epitome of the son or the daddy.”

@Simone Asia Saileau said;

“He wanna push u off but he remembered u his baby.”

@Shani commented:

“Team Daddy.”

@GABS & DEE said:

“Dad is the definition black DON'T crack!”

@Mac said:

“Masculine positivity we love to see it!”

@Janelle commented:

“Both so handsome.”

@Tracy Wagner reacted:

“That's your dad? You look like siblings!”

Man shares video with handsome father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man stated that his father is fresher than he is and took to social media to showcase his male parent in style.

In a viral TikTok post the lad named Elvis shared about five different pictures taken with his father to corroborate his observation. In most of the photographs, father and son wore sunglasses and looked dapper in every outfit they sported.

Many ladies drooled over his father's pictures, saying the man was fresher and good-looking. Some ladies didn't hesitate to tell the lad of their interest in his dad.

