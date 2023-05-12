Global site navigation

Nigerian Woman Shares Her Joy of Getting a Job in UK After Three Months of Rejections
Nigerian Woman Shares Her Joy of Getting a Job in UK After Three Months of Rejections

by  Basit Jamiu
A lady has revealed that she finally got a job after relocating to the UK three months ago.

The woman, whose name is not disclosed, posted a video on the social media platform to celebrate her achievement and inspire others.

Lady finally gets job in UK
Lady finally gets job in UK. Photo credit: @becky.moyo
Source: TikTok

Three months of rejection

In the video, she revealed that she was hired at a private insurance company in the UK and the nature of the job is hybrid, meaning she could work from home.

The video has since garnered over thousands of likes and comments from TikTok users who congratulated her and wished her well in her new role.

Some also shared their own experiences of job hunting in the UK and how they overcame the challenges.

Her story shows that with perseverance, determination and faith, anything is possible for Nigerians who aspire to work and live abroad.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Katherinemight reacted:

"Your openness is wonderful, God bless you greatly!!"

@nlmee said:

"Congratulations."

@NellsvlleEnterprlses wrote:

"Good morning, pls how can i apply, İ want to migrate, can i get the agency."

@OLA74848 commented:

"Congratulations... Hoping for the best for my husband too."

ZalnabOlaltanlbrah commented:

"Please how can you help me and my not to relocate too please."

@Esther:

"The Abangs I Got a job in indeed in a major telecom company in as a payment Management Advisor. Work 100% from home. I have a lot colleaques."

Nigerian lady laments lack of job in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok video shared by @teemarh_ , has documented the story who narrated her experience finding a job in the UK.

In the viral video, the lady said despite all her attempts to get a job, she had not been able to get a single one.

The lady noted that she has not been able to believe the people who often say they get a job immediately after they arrived in the UK as her experience is not the same.

