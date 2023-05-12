A video of a Nigerian woman who finally got a job after relocating to the United Kingdom three months ago has gone viral on TikTok

Lady finally gets job in UK.

Three months of rejection

The video has since garnered over thousands of likes and comments from TikTok users who congratulated her and wished her well in her new role.

Some also shared their own experiences of job hunting in the UK and how they overcame the challenges.

Her story shows that with perseverance, determination and faith, anything is possible for Nigerians who aspire to work and live abroad.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Katherinemight reacted:

"Your openness is wonderful, God bless you greatly!!"

@nlmee said:

"Congratulations."

@NellsvlleEnterprlses wrote:

"Good morning, pls how can i apply, İ want to migrate, can i get the agency."

@OLA74848 commented:

"Congratulations... Hoping for the best for my husband too."

ZalnabOlaltanlbrah commented:

"Please how can you help me and my not to relocate too please."

@Esther:

"The Abangs I Got a job in indeed in a major telecom company in as a payment Management Advisor. Work 100% from home. I have a lot colleaques."

Source: Legit.ng